The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has taken a significant step towards mitigating the recurring issue of landslides in the state by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Geological Survey of India (GSI). This collaboration aims to implement an experimental regional Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) in Assam.

The MoU was signed on Friday by ASDMA CEO Gyanendra Dev Tripathi and GSI's Deputy Director General, SU: Assam, Siladitya Sengupta. The initiative focuses on developing an operational model to predict and respond to landslides, specifically targeting the Dima Hasao and Cachar districts. Over time, the system will be extended across the state.

Landslides pose a significant threat in Assam's hilly terrains, particularly in districts like Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Karimganj, and Kamrup Metropolitan. These disasters not only result in loss of lives but also cause extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. Despite their impact, landslides have often been managed with ad-hoc responses, leading to recurring issues.

The LEWS will integrate static landslide susceptibility and hazard maps with dynamic rainfall forecasts, enhancing the state’s ability to predict and respond to landslide events. Additionally, the GSI has launched the 'Bhooskhalan' app, allowing users to report landslides in real-time. A portal named 'Bhusanket' has also been made available online for comprehensive updates on landslides across India.