An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker was apprehended on December 4 at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH ) for allegedly acting as a broker, facilitating deals that exploited impoverished patients seeking medical care.

Dr. Ankumoni Saikia, the Principal of Dhubri Medical College, spearheaded the operation, expressing dissatisfaction with the persistent presence of brokers on the hospital premises.

The medical college authorities had been tracking the activities of two women engaging with the families of financially disadvantaged patients on the hospital grounds for several days. On Monday, DMCH staff successfully detained one of these women, who attempted to flee upon spotting the principal.

The detained woman was identified as Monowara Khatun, an ASHA worker from the South Salmara Primary Health Centre (PHC) district of Dhubri. Monowara was fined by the medical college officials and released with a stern warning.

Further investigations revealed that the brokers allegedly directed impoverished patients to private diagnostic and laboratory centers, undermining the credibility of the medical college's facilities and providing fake results. Dr. Saikia condemned these actions, emphasizing the institution's commitment to delivering quality healthcare and expressing concern over the exploitation of vulnerable patients and their families.