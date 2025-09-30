Assam: Ashes of Zubeen Garg to be taken to Jorhat today with full security arrangements

The ashes of Assam’s beloved musical legend, Zubeen Garg, will be taken to Jorhat on Tuesday, September 30 marking another emotional chapter in the state’s farewell to the iconic artist.



According to sources, Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg and close family members are scheduled to leave for Jorhat this evening. The Assam government has extended its full support, ensuring all arrangements for the transportation and ceremonial proceedings are conducted smoothly.



Meanwhile, Zubeen’s Kahilipara residence in Guwahati, which had been a gathering point for thousands of grieving fans and well-wishers over the past days, will now fall into a solemn silence.



In another development, the coffin that carried Zubeen’s mortal remains from Singapore has also been shifted from his Kahilipara home to Jorhat, along with his personal belongings, under the supervision of the district administration.



The entire process is being carried out with state support and security arrangements, as Jorhat braces itself to receive the ashes of one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icons.