Assam Minister Ashok Singhal has denied allegations of making disrespectful remarks regarding the traditional Assamese theatrical form, Bhaona, and its revered creator, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. In a statement released via social media, Singhal refuted claims reported by certain media outlets, labeling them "completely false and fabricated."

Singhal confirmed that he had received a visit from a group of journalists who invited him to a Bhaona performance. However, he categorically denied making any disparaging comments. "The claim that I made any disrespectful remarks about the Bhaona is not only untrue but also beyond my imagination," Singhal stated. He condemned the alleged fabrication as an "insult" to Srimanta Sankardeva and an attempt to "demean" him in public perception.

Emphasizing his deep respect for the spiritual leader and his contributions, Singhal asserted, "We are devoted followers of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and have always embraced his creations with deep reverence." He expressed distress over the "false propaganda" and reiterated that he would "not have the audacity" to make derogatory statements about Sankardeva's creations.

Singhal demanded an immediate apology from the journalist responsible for the reporting, threatening legal action if the matter is not resolved. "I strongly condemn this act of disrespect and insult towards the emotions of every Assamese individual by spreading such falsehoods," he stated. "I urge the specific journalist involved in this conspiracy against me to issue an apology immediately; otherwise, I will be compelled to take legal action."