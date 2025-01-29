Ashwani Kumar, a senior IAS officer, has been appointed as the Director of the Directorate of Information Technology, Electronics & Communication (DITEC), Assam. A 2010-batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Kumar’s appointment follows his reversion from central deputation.

An alumnus of IIT Madras with a degree in Electrical Engineering, Kumar is widely recognised for his administrative acumen and expertise in technological innovation. His leadership is expected to play a crucial role in advancing Assam’s digital infrastructure and IT-driven governance.

Kumar's prior experience in Assam includes serving as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Barpeta from December 2015 to August 2016, where he was instrumental in implementing various governance and public service initiatives. His return to Assam aligns with the state government’s push to leverage digital technology for improved public service delivery.

In his new role, Kumar will oversee critical IT infrastructure projects, including the expansion of the State Wide Area Network (SWAN), State Data Centre (SDC), and Common Services Centres (CSC). These initiatives aim to strengthen connectivity, data management, and service accessibility across Assam.

Additionally, Kumar is expected to promote investment in Assam’s IT sector, particularly through the development of IT parks and Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) clusters. These efforts are designed to position Assam as a competitive player in India’s digital economy and attract major technology firms to the region.

A major focus of his tenure will be the implementation of Assam’s IT Policy, IT Acts, ESD Rules, and Cyber Security measures. His leadership is expected to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in government services through digital platforms and e-governance initiatives.

One of Kumar’s key mandates is the integration of IT operations across various government departments, ensuring streamlined processes and improved public service delivery. His efforts will be directed at expanding e-governance solutions, enhancing citizen-government interactions through modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and ensuring Assam remains at the forefront of digital transformation.

Kumar is also expected to focus on capacity building and digital skill enhancement programs for government employees, equipping them with the necessary technological competencies to implement and manage IT-driven governance effectively.

His tenure comes at a crucial time, coinciding with the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025, scheduled for February 25-26 in Guwahati. The summit, a flagship event aimed at attracting investors and industry leaders, will highlight Assam’s potential as an emerging IT, infrastructure, and manufacturing hub. Kumar’s expertise in technology and governance is expected to play a key role in shaping discussions around Assam’s digital economy and innovation ecosystem.

With his extensive experience in administration and technology, Ashwani Kumar’s appointment as DITEC Director marks a significant step toward modernizing Assam’s IT infrastructure, improving e-governance, and fostering investment in the digital sector. His leadership will be closely watched as Assam embarks on an ambitious journey toward digital empowerment and economic growth.