Sensation prevails in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district where a traffic police officer in his mid-forties died by suicide within the premises of the Sadar police station.

Din Kanta Sonowal, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the traffic department posted at the Sadar police station shot himself with his service revolver around 3:30 pm in the afternoon on August 8. His service revolver was found lying beside his body.

He was immediately rushed to the Tinsukia Civil hospital, where doctors tried their best to save him. However, he perished around 4 pm in the afternoon.

‘He was gasping for breath when he was brought in. We gave him CPR, gave him fluids attempting to revive him.

He had two wounds – an entry and exit would made by the bullet. He had lost a lot of blood and brain matter was also oozing out. Although we tried our best, we were unable to save his life,’ said a doctor at the Civil hospital.

It remains a mystery why Sonowal, who was known for his honesty and hard-working nature in Tinsukia, decided to kill himself.