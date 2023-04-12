The AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) has sought at least one prospective Lok Sabha seat with demography favouring it from the BJP-AGP in their seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the 2024 polls.

With the battle line for the Lok Sabha poll drawn in Assam, as per sources, the BJP is set to cajole the AGP to remain contented with Lok Sabha seats from – Nagaon, Tezpur and Mangaldoi.

According to sources, the BJP ally AGP in the Assam government is eyeing to grab at least one seat either from Nagaon, Tezpur or Mangaldoi.

Of course, the AGP has kept its hope for the Barpeta and Dhubri seats alive, wherein they are said to field one candidate from either of the constituency. however, sources claim that the party is not confident in the minority-dominated Lok Sabha seat, especially Barpeta.

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Assam has 14 Lok Sabha constituencies - Autonomous District, Barpeta, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Gauhati, Jorhat, Kaliabor, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Mangaldoi, Nowgong and Silchar, Tezpur.

In 2019, the Election Commission announced three-phase polling in all 14 seats of Assam.

The BJP won nine out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Congress won three and the All India United Democratic Front managed to win over one seat and one member is an Independent.

The two BJP allies, Bodoland People's Front and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), have no representation in the Lok Sabha.

It is to be mentioned here that in the 2019 LS polls, AGP's Kumar Deepak Das lost to Abdul Khaleque from Congress from the Barpeta constituency with a margin of 1,40,307 votes.

While the AGP candidate from Kaliabor constituency Moni Madhab Mahanta lost to Gourav Gogoi with a margin of 2,09,994 votes.