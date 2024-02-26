The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the ally of Assam's ruling BJP, has started preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the latest development, the President - of Asom Gana Parishad, Atul Bora while interacting with the media stated that after due consultation with its ally BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the AGP is set to organise a party meeting at its Ambari office on February 27.

Atul Bora also stated that AGP will field its candidate in the upcoming LS polls.



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The AGP fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections without forging an alliance with the BJP. However, before the state Assembly polls in 2016, the two parties came together and forged an alliance.

Over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament, the AGP broke the ties with the BJP in 2019.

But within two months, the regional party backtracked and again forged an alliance with the saffron camp just before the Lok Sabha polls.

Since then, the AGP has been continuing the alliance with the BJP.