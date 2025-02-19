The Asom Sahitya Sabha, on February 19, appointed Dr. Umesh Das as the Secretary of its Dhubri Regional Office for the 2025-2027 term. The decision was made during the Executive Meeting following discussions between the newly elected and outgoing office bearers, including the president, vice-president, and general secretary of the literary organisation.

Dr. Das, an Assistant Professor in the Assamese Department of Chilarai College, Golakganj, brings a wealth of experience in literature, language, and cultural research.

He previously served as a member of the Bhakha-Sahitya-Sanskriti Research Centre of Western Assam (2009-2011) and was the Convener of the Ramdhenu Sub-Committee of the Dhubri Zilla Sahitya Sabha for two terms (2017-2022).

Additionally, he was part of the Karnadhar Committee of the Dhubri District Sahitya Sabha (2023-2025). A distinguished academic and writer, Dr. Das has contributed extensively to Assamese and Rajbangshi literature.

His scholarly work includes "Joypuria Kalita Samajat Prachalita Kali Puja, A Folk Cultural Study" and editorial roles in publications such as "Western Frontier of Assam's Bhakha-Sahitya-Sanskriti Sourav" "Folk Culture of Western Assam," "Bhakha-Sahitya-Sanskriti Mukur," "Dapon," and "Ramdhenu."

He has also earned a doctorate and has published numerous poems, stories, and essays in various journals.

His appointment is expected to strengthen the literary and cultural initiatives of the Dhubri Regional Office and contribute to the broader mission of the Asom Sahitya Sabha in preserving and promoting Assamese and Rajbangshi literature.