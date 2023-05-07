A total of 18 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including 7 mandal presidents have resigned from the party in Bongaigaon on May 7.

In a major blow to the district BJP party in Bongaigaon, a total of 18 leaders have resigned from their respective posts alleging ‘dictatorial rule’ by the district BJP president Himani Adhikari and her husband Daniel Das.

The leaders who resigned from the party alleged that Daniel Das has been carrying out 'dalal raj' in the district and is involved in several illegal activities due to which a joint decision to resign was taken by the angry members of the district BJP party of Bongaigaon.

The resignation of the district BJP leaders from the party is a major blow to the state government as BJP prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

Also read : Assam: 7-year-old charred to death after massive fire breaks out in residential area in Goalpara