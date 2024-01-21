Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President, Bhupen Borah narrowly escaped a threatening attack during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally in Jamugurihat. The assailants targeted Borah as he alighted from Rahul Gandhi's vehicle.

Efforts to reach Borah for insights into the incident by India Today NE remained unanswered.

Sonitpur Superintendent of Police, Sushanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to India Today NE said that he is currently investigating all aspects of the incidents and will provide further information later. The call was disconnected.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.