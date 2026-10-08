Assam: ASSEB announces HSLC 2027 form fill-up schedule, process to begin October 12

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the schedule for online form fill-up for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2027, with the process set to begin on October 12 and continue until November 10, 2026. Candidates will have to complete the form fill-up through the official online examination portal, while schools have been directed to adhere to the prescribed deadlines for fee payment, corrections and other examination-related formalities.

According to an ASSEB notification, the last date for online payment or generation of challans is November 12, while candidates and institutions will have until November 16 to deposit the challan amount at the State Bank of India. The deadline for uploading corrections has been fixed at November 19.

The board has specifically clarified that no subject-related corrections will be accepted after November 19.

The user ID and password for accessing the online examination portal will remain the same as those used during Class IX registration. Students who have misplaced or lost their login credentials have been advised to contact the Member Secretary of the concerned ASSEB regional office.

Under the fee structure notified by the board, candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 700, a practical examination fee of Rs 150 wherever applicable, and a centre fee of Rs 350.

ASSEB has also provided an exemption from the examination fee for eligible students studying in government, provincialized and recognised schools whose parents' annual income from all sources is Rs 4 lakh or below. The exemption will apply to candidates who were registered in Class IX in 2024 and 2025.

Parents or guardians seeking the fee exemption will have to submit an application to the Head of the Institution. The concerned school authorities will verify the documents before granting the exemption.

The board has directed that candidates must complete the HSLC 2027 form fill-up through the same school where their Class IX registration was completed. Students will not be permitted to submit their forms through another institution unless their registration has been formally transferred.

ASSEB has further stated that candidates who did not appear in the Class IX Unit Tests and Half-Yearly Examination will not be eligible to appear for the HSLC Examination 2027.

Apart from candidate-related examination fees, each institution will also be required to pay an Annual Recognition Fee of Rs 1,000.

Meanwhile, the online portal for entering Internal Assessment (IA) marks for HSLC 2027 is scheduled to open on December 14, 2026. Schools will have to enter the IA marks of their respective candidates through the designated portal.