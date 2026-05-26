Assam Assembly adopts resolution for speedy implementation of women's reservation

The Assam Assembly on May 26 adopted a resolution seeking immediate implementation of one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures after completion of the delimitation process, with the proposal being passed through a voice vote.

The resolution, moved by Women and Child Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog on Monday, received support from members across party lines, though opposition parties objected to linking the implementation of reservation with delimitation.

Placing the resolution for adoption, Neog said greater representation of women in the country’s highest decision-making institutions was the need of the hour.

“I have been an MLA since 2001, and I cannot say the number of women colleagues has increased. Therefore, it is the need of the hour to grant this reservation,” Neog said.

“We are in the 21st century and women cannot be held back anymore,” added Neog, Assam’s longest-serving woman legislator and the state’s only woman finance minister.

The discussion witnessed participation from treasury and opposition benches, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said Assam has a long tradition of recognising women’s contributions — from Goddess Kamakhya to Ahom princess Joymoti and freedom fighter Kanaklata.

Sarma also highlighted the contribution of nearly 40 lakh women associated with self-help groups to Assam’s economy.

The Chief Minister criticised the Congress after its legislators staged a walkout during the discussion, alleging that the party could have enacted women’s reservation legislation when it was in power but failed to do so.

Opposition parties, while extending support to reservation for women, questioned linking it to the delimitation exercise.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar said his party supports reservation but opposed delaying it until delimitation.

“We are not against reservation. In fact, we support it. But it should not be linked with delimitation,” he said.

Sikdar also said women’s reservation in panchayats and several landmark positions held by women in the country came during Congress governments.

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi said his party supports 50 per cent reservation for women and questioned why implementation should wait.

“Raijor Dal wants the reservation to be implemented immediately,” he said.

Trinamool Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, while backing women’s quota, stressed the need to improve literacy among women.