Assam Assembly passes bill granting land rights to tea workers

The Assam Assembly on Friday approved an amendment to the Assam Fixation of Ceiling of Land Holdings Act, paving the way for the government to distribute land within tea estate labour lines to workers for housing ownership.

The session was marked by disruption, as opposition members from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) demanded land rights for residents of ‘char’ or riverine areas, which are predominantly inhabited by Bengali-speaking Muslims. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators responded by raising slogans in favour of the government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During the debate, Chief Minister Sarma argued that the bill seeks to correct a longstanding historical error, stating, "Sarma claimed that a historic mistake was being corrected by providing land rights to the workers who have been toiling in tea gardens for the last 200 years, uprooted from their native land and brought here by the British." He emphasised that workers who have served the tea industry for generations will now gain legal ownership over their homes.

The amendment redefines ‘labour lines’ in tea estates, excluding them from the category of ancillary purposes under the original law. This change will allow the government to designate surplus land for development, enable redistribution, and facilitate the integration of tea estate labour housing into wider government programmes for housing, welfare, and public health. The specific amount of land allotted to each worker’s family will be determined through periodic government notifications.

Eligibility under the new Act extends to both permanent and temporary labourers, along with the descendants of those living in tea estate labour lines on the commencement date of the amendment. The bill specifically mentions members of Tea tribe and Adivasi communities as notified by the government. Assam is home to 825 tea estates, with roughly 2,18,553 bighas of land under labour colonies. Compensation for affected parties is tentatively set at Rs 3,000 per bigha, totalling approximately Rs 65.57 crore.

Chief Minister Sarma explained that the British had subjected workers to conditions akin to slavery, and declared, "He maintained that the British had ‘enslaved’ the workers like in Western countries and these ‘shackles’ have been freed by this amendment bill which will provide them right over their land." He also highlighted the broader recognition of tea workers, stating, "The contribution of the tea garden workers to Assamese society over the last 200 years is immense and we are acknowledging it through this."

Additional welfare initiatives for tea workers were outlined, with the Chief Minister referencing the Prime Minister's background: "After Modi ji became the prime minister, he asked us to work for the development of the tea tribes." The government also plans to launch a financial support scheme to assist workers in constructing homes on their allotted plots.

Responding to AIUDF’s demands for land rights in the char areas, the Chief Minister assured that the government is conducting surveys, saying, "He said the demand for land rights in char areas will also be looked into by the government and survey of such areas has been started already." Eligible people will be provided rights in due course.

The legislative session was marked by disruption as AIUDF legislators entered the well of the House, displaying posters and raising slogans. The Speaker moved to pass the bill by voice vote, after which the AIUDF staged a walkout. Despite the commotion, members across party lines expressed support for granting land rights to tea workers. The session also featured heated exchanges between the Chief Minister and Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi, with both trading accusations regarding their political histories.