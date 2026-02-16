Assam Assembly Budget Session begins ahead of crucial polls, government to present vote-on-account

With the political atmosphere in Assam steadily building ahead of the crucial Assembly elections expected in March–April, the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly commenced today, February 16 marking what will be the final sitting of the present government before the state heads to the polls.

The four-day session begins with the customary address by the Governor, setting the tone for the legislative proceedings. However, in view of the impending elections, the government will not present a full-fledged state budget this time.

Instead, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is scheduled to table a Vote on Account on February 17. The interim financial arrangement will allow the government to meet essential expenditure for the initial months of the new financial year until a new government assumes office and presents a complete budget.

The session carries significant political weight as it serves as the last legislative engagement of the current administration before the electoral battle unfolds across Assam’s 126 Assembly constituencies.

At present, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds 64 seats in the 126-member House. Its allies — the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) — have nine, seven, and three legislators respectively.

On the Opposition benches, the Indian National Congress has 26 MLAs, followed by the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) with 15. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has one member in the House, along with one Independent legislator.

Given the imminent elections, the session is expected to witness sharp political exchanges, with both treasury and Opposition benches likely to use the floor of the House to position themselves before voters.