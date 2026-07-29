Assam Assembly Budget Session ends two days early to allow MLAs to oversee flood relief

The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, July 29, two days ahead of schedule, to enable legislators to return to their constituencies and oversee relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas.

The session, which commenced on July 6, was originally scheduled to continue until July 31. However, the Business Advisory Committee recommended curtailing the session in view of the widespread flood devastation across several districts of the state.

Announcing the decision, Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass said the reduced schedule would allow MLAs to closely monitor ongoing flood relief operations and assist people affected by the disaster in their respective constituencies.

The session marked the presentation of the first Budget of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government's second term. On July 10, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah presented his maiden Budget, proposing an expenditure of Rs 2,85,084 crore for the 2026–27 financial year.

During the session, the Assembly also passed several key government legislations, including bills related to land regulation, administrative reforms and other policy matters.

The early conclusion of the session comes as Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood seasons, with relief and rehabilitation efforts underway across multiple districts.