Bye-elections for five key assembly constituencies in Assam commenced on Wednesday, marking a crucial phase for both ruling and opposition parties. The seats up for grabs include Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri, left vacant after their representatives secured parliamentary seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The electoral battle features 34 candidates, with many making their debut on the political stage. Voting began at 7 AM and is set to conclude at 5 PM across 1,078 polling stations. Over nine lakh registered voters are anticipated to participate, supported by approximately 9,000 polling staff to ensure an orderly and transparent process.

Authorities have fortified the electoral setup with webcasting at 592 stations, while 11 centers have been marked as model polling booths and 14 staffed entirely by women. Security has been intensified with 15 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, deploying around 1,500 personnel, in coordination with the Assam Police.

The Samaguri constituency has emerged as a focal point where Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, represents Congress against BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma. In Behali, political attention is riveted on Jayanta Borah, a former BJP member now contesting for Congress, facing off against BJP’s Diganta Ghatowal, with Lakhikanta Kurmi (CPI(ML) Liberation) and Ananta Gogoi (AAP) adding to the fray.

Bongaigaon, a significant AGP stronghold, sees Diptimayee Choudhury, wife of MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, attempting to uphold her family’s long-standing representation since 1985. Her main challenger is Congress's Brajenjit Singha.

The Dholai constituency in Barak Valley sets the stage for a face-off between BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das and Congress’s Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha. Meanwhile, Sidli, situated in the Bodoland Territorial Region, is witnessing Congress fielding a candidate after over 20 years. Sanjib Warie, the Congress contender, faces a competitive lineup with Nirmal Kumar Brahma from UPPL and Suddho Kumar Basumatary from BPF.

Of these five seats, only Samaguri was previously held by Congress, while the remaining four belonged to the BJP-led alliance. Currently, the BJP commands 61 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly, supported by AGP with eight and UPPL with six seats. The opposition bloc is led by Congress with 26 seats, supplemented by AIUDF’s 15, BPF’s three, and representation from CPI(M) as part of a left coalition.