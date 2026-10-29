The Assam Legislative Assembly has constituted its Members’ Amenities and Facilities Committee, with Deputy Speaker Dr Habbey Teron appointed as its chairperson.

According to a notification issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat on October 22, 2026, the committee has been formed under Section 8(1) of the Assam Legislative Assembly Members’ Salaries, Allowances, Amenities and Pensions Act, 2018.

Apart from Dr Teron, the committee comprises MLAs Manab Deka, Utpal Bora, Suren Phukan, Dr Mridul Kumar Dutta, Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, Akhil Gogoi, Maneswar Brahma, Jibesh Roy and Md Badruddin Ajmal.

The Speaker appointed Dr Teron as chairperson in accordance with Rule 198(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The committee will have a tenure of one year from October 22, 2026, or until a new committee is constituted in accordance with the rules.

The notification was signed by Rajib Bhattacharyya, Secretary of the Assam Legislative Assembly.