Assam Assembly constitutes Public Accounts Committee; Rekibuddin Ahmed named chairperson

The Assam Legislative Assembly has constituted the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the year 2026, appointing Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed as its chairperson.

According to a notification issued by the Assam Assembly Secretariat, the committee will examine reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and scrutinise government expenditure and financial accountability.

The PAC will include legislators from different political parties. The members are Rekibuddin Ahmed, Hemen Das, Bhaskar Narayan Das, Rupak Sarma, Manab Deka, Pradip Sarkar, Khilonjiya Kumar Saikia, Sunil Kumar, Rishikesh Kumar, Anil Kumar Rashed Alam and Prithviraj Rabha.

The Public Accounts Committee is one of the most important financial oversight panels of the legislature. It examines whether public funds have been spent in accordance with the decisions and approvals of the Assam Legislative Assembly and reviews observations made in CAG audit reports.

The committee is expected to play a key role in strengthening financial transparency, accountability and legislative oversight of government expenditure.