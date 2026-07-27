Assam Assembly discusses arecanut board, roads and healthcare during Budget Session

The Assam Legislative Assembly on July 27 witnessed discussions on a range of public welfare issues, including healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure, as the Budget Session continued with a packed legislative agenda.

The proceedings began with the Question Hour, followed by a Calling Attention motion under Rule 54 moved by MLA Bhupen Roy, seeking the Chief Minister's intervention on an issue of public importance.

During the session, several legislators raised Special Mentions under Rule 301, highlighting concerns affecting different sectors and regions of the state.

MLA Zubair Anam Mazumder urged the government to establish an Assam Arecanut Board to provide institutional support to arecanut growers and strengthen the sector.

MLA Paniram Brahma highlighted issues concerning the welfare of farmers and called for measures to improve agricultural support, while MLA Sanjoy Kishan raised concerns over road construction and infrastructure development under the Public Works Department (PWD).

Later in the day, MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar initiated a discussion under Rule 50 on improving healthcare facilities for patients suffering from serious illnesses. The debate focused on strengthening Assam's healthcare infrastructure and ensuring better access to specialised treatment for patients across the state.

The Budget Session continued with deliberations on several issues of public importance, reflecting the Assembly's focus on governance, infrastructure development, agriculture and public welfare.