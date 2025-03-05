The Assam Assembly on Wednesday saw a heated discussion regarding the implementation of the Assam Accord, with Raijor Dal President and MLA Akhil Gogoi questioning the government on pending clauses. The Assam Accord, signed in 1985, was aimed at addressing issues related to illegal migration, land rights, and cultural preservation in the state.

During the discussion, Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora informed the Assembly that most clauses of the Accord had been implemented. However, he acknowledged that some clauses, particularly Clause 6, remain under review. Clause 6 promises constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards to protect the identity and culture of the Assamese people.

Bora stated that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been working to implement recommendations given by the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee. The committee was formed to examine Clause 6 and submitted its report with 67 recommendations. Of these, 52 recommendations have been shortlisted for implementation.

On the issue of foreigner detection, the minister revealed that as of July 31, 2024, around 32,761 persons had been identified as foreigners under the 1966-1971 stream. Among them, 18,001 individuals have registered with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Additionally, 1,30,330 people have been declared as foreigners under the post-1971 stream, with 30,113 persons pushed back to Bangladesh and 450 repatriated through diplomatic channels.

Responding to Gogoi’s concerns about Clause 6, Bora mentioned that the government has held multiple discussions with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and other stakeholders. He emphasized that a plan is being developed to implement key aspects of the clause, including land rights, cultural preservation, and political safeguards for Assamese people. However, defining “Assamese people” remains a major challenge, and a consensus has not been reached.

The discussion also touched upon border security, with the minister stating that fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border is nearing completion, except for a 4.35 km stretch in Karimganj district due to technical discussions with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Additionally, the government has implemented measures to prevent illegal land acquisition by foreigners and protect tribal belts from encroachment.

Gogoi, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s response, stating that the implementation process has been slow and lacks transparency. He demanded a clear timeline for fulfilling all clauses of the Accord, particularly those related to the protection of Assamese identity.