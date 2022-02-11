NEW DELHI: The Centre has revealed that the Assam Assembly has adopted a resolution to create a Legislative Council.

The Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Rajasthan, and West Bengal have adopted resolutions for the creation of Legislative Councils, Union law ministry informed the Rajya Sabha today.

Vidhan Parishad or Legislative Council is a permanent body, which can be formed or abolished when the Legislative Assembly passes a special resolution. In other words, the Legislative Council is the upper house of the state. Its institution is outlined in Article 169 of the Constitution of India.

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