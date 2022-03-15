On March 15, Assam assembly witnessed a heated discussion between Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi and speaker Biswajit Daimary. Speaker Vishwajit Daimary and MLA Akhil Gogoi who were again in a fight on the second day of the assembly

“You love fighting. But the house is the right place to fight. You can’t point your finger to the speaker.”, says Daimary to Akhil Gogoi.

Earlier on Monday, MLA Akhil Gogoi was suspended from the Assam Assembly for repeatedly raising the issue of the BJP government's promise to employ one lakh youths during Governor Jagdish Mukhi's address on the first day of the Budget session.

Gogoi was asked to leave the House for the duration of the Governor's speech by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Gogoi refused to leave the House and displayed a placard, prompting Marshals to drag him outside. The Governor read the remainder of his 38-page speech.

Mukhi said, “To fulfil one of the key poll promises, the government has set in motion the process to provide one lakh jobs to our youth.”

He went on to say that the state government is taking several steps to recruit young people for various positions.

While Mukhi was speaking, Gogoi attempted to bring up other issues such as paddy procurement from farmers, indigenous land rights, and corruption in the water supply scheme. Every time the Speaker asked him not to interrupt the Governor's speech, Gogoi sat down.