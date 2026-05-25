Assam Assembly introduces UCC bill, becomes third state after Uttarakhand and Gujarat

The Assam government on Monday. May 25 introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assam Legislative Assembly, nearly two weeks after the state Cabinet approved the proposed legislation.

On behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora introduced “The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, Bill, 2026” in the Assembly during the ongoing session of the House.

The Bill is expected to be taken up for discussion and passage on May 27.

The state Cabinet had approved the draft legislation on May 13 during its first meeting following the beginning of the Chief Minister’s second term in office. The meeting was held at the No. 1 State Guest House at Koinadhara in Guwahati.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the proposed legislation would be introduced during the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, which commenced on May 21 and is scheduled to conclude on May 26.

According to the state government, Scheduled Tribes (Hills) and Scheduled Tribes (Plain) will remain outside the purview of the proposed law. Traditional religious customs, practices and rituals will also be exempted from the provisions of the UCC.

The proposed Uniform Civil Code in Assam will primarily address four key subjects, including the minimum age of marriage, prohibition of polygamy, equal rights for daughters in parental property, and matters related to live-in relationships.

The introduction of the Bill marks a significant legislative move by the Assam government towards establishing a common civil framework on selected social and family-related matters within the state.