Assam Assembly moves resolution backing 33% women’s reservation in parliament, state legislatures

The Assam government on May 25 moved a resolution in the Assembly supporting the implementation of one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures following the completion of the delimitation process.

The resolution was moved by Women and Child Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog on the third day of the first session of the new Assembly and received unanimous support from the House.

The resolution stated that one-third reservation for women in Parliament and all Legislative Assemblies should be implemented immediately after completion of the delimitation exercise to ensure women’s empowerment and holistic development.

Speaking in the Assembly, Neog said women enjoy special respect in the country, but political and social goodwill is necessary to further strengthen their empowerment.

“Women are not politically empowered enough. It is not just in our country, but globally. There are various reasons behind it, including social and educational factors,” she said.

The minister also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the women’s reservation legislation introduced by the Centre would help ensure greater participation of women in politics.

Neog sought unanimous support from the House for the resolution and noted that several NDA-ruled states had already adopted similar resolutions.

She also highlighted that Assam recently elected its fifth woman MLA, describing it as a positive development towards improving women’s representation in public life.