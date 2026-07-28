Assam Assembly passes Bill to create authority for satellite cities, planned townships

The Assam Assembly on July 28 passed the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority Bill, 2026, paving the way for the creation of a dedicated authority to plan and develop notified townships and satellite cities aimed at easing pressure on Guwahati's rapidly expanding urban infrastructure.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, who piloted the legislation, said the proposed Guwahati Satellite Cities Development Authority (GSCDA) will be responsible for promoting and securing the development of notified townships and satellite cities in areas identified by the state government from time to time.

The authority will prepare comprehensive development plans for these notified areas and oversee their planned growth.

Explaining the rationale behind the legislation, Rai said Assam has witnessed rapid urbanisation and population growth, particularly in and around Guwahati, resulting in mounting pressure on civic infrastructure, healthcare services, natural resources and urban governance.

He said the state also needs to create new economic growth centres capable of attracting investments, generating employment and supporting long-term urban expansion.

According to the minister, township planning and implementation are currently spread across multiple government agencies, leading to overlaps in decision-making and delays in execution. The new authority aims to streamline urban planning through a single, specialised institution.

The GSCDA will identify future urban growth corridors, consolidate contiguous land for development, plan satellite cities, integrate transport, housing and economic infrastructure with existing civic facilities, mobilise financial resources and encourage private investment.

The government believes the authority will provide strategic direction, integrated planning and efficient execution of urban development projects while helping decongest Guwahati and support sustainable growth across the region.

