Assam Assembly passes bill to transform Majuli University into multidisciplinary institution

The Assam Legislative Assembly on July 27 passed the Majuli University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, paving the way for the transformation of the Majuli University of Culture into Majuli University with a multidisciplinary academic framework.

Announcing the development in the Assembly, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the amendment will enable the university to offer programmes across Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Technology, and other disciplines, while continuing to preserve and promote Assam's rich cultural heritage.

The minister said the reform is aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is aimed at expanding opportunities for higher education, interdisciplinary learning, research and innovation.

According to the state government, the amendment is expected to strengthen the university's academic profile by broadening its scope beyond cultural studies and creating a more comprehensive higher education institution for students in Assam.