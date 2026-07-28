Assam Assembly passes five Bills to boost ease of doing business, streamline regulations

The Assam Assembly on July 28 passed a series of Bills aimed at creating a more business-friendly regulatory framework by simplifying compliance norms, strengthening digital governance and improving the ease of setting up and operating businesses in the state.

Among the key legislations passed was the Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Bill, 2026, which replaces the 2020 Act governing MSMEs.

Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah said the revised legislation has been introduced to align Assam's regulatory framework with the Centre's Ease of Doing Business initiatives, the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP), digital approval systems and the evolving needs of the MSME sector.

He said the new law seeks to provide a more efficient, transparent and time-bound approval mechanism for enterprises, recognising MSMEs as the backbone of employment generation, entrepreneurship and economic growth in Assam.

The Assembly also passed the Assam Ease of Doing Business (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides for the creation of a Single Window Task Force to coordinate and expedite proposals relating to notified industrial areas.

The amendment also enables the establishment of a dedicated module on the state's centralised online portal for industrial proposals and empowers the task force to engage specialised agencies to assist in processing applications.

The House further approved the Assam Shops and Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at reducing the compliance burden on commercial establishments while promoting a more modern regulatory framework.

Labour Welfare Minister Rameswar Teli said the amendment introduces provisions relating to digital governance, self-certification, deemed registration and support for 24x7 economic activities, while retaining safeguards for employee welfare, working conditions, overtime, safety and weekly holidays.

The Assembly also passed the Assam Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, which amends six existing state laws to eliminate unnecessary compliance requirements, facilitate faster approvals and encourage investment and institutional expansion.

In addition, legislators approved the Assam Tourism (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which updates provisions governing the tourism sector and repeals the colonial-era Sarai Act, 1867, replacing outdated regulations governing hotels, lodges, inns, guest houses and resorts with a modern legal framework.

The state government said the package of reforms is intended to improve Assam's investment climate, simplify regulatory processes and accelerate industrial, commercial and tourism development.