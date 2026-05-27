Assam Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code bill amid opposition demand for select committee review

The Assam Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill despite strong objections from opposition parties, which demanded that the proposed legislation be referred to a select committee for detailed examination.

During the Assembly proceedings, opposition members sought a wider review of the Bill, arguing that it required deeper scrutiny before being enacted.

However, the government moved ahead with the legislation, and the Bill was passed in the House.

The development marks a significant legislative move by the Assam government, with the ruling side maintaining that the measure is aimed at ensuring uniformity in civil laws, while opposition parties raised concerns over the need for broader consultation and detailed deliberation.

This is a breaking story. More updates to follow.

