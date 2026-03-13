Congress gears up for Assam polls with strategic CEC meeting

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, senior leaders of the Indian National Congress on March 13, held a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) in the national capital.

The meeting was chaired by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss preparations and strategy for the upcoming state polls.

In a related development, the Congress received a boost in Assam as former national finance secretary of the Asom Gana Parishad, Jayanta Khaound, joined the party along with several supporters.

Khaound was formally inducted into the Congress at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of senior leaders including AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi and party national secretary Manoj Chauhan.

Welcoming Khaound into the party, Gogoi said the entry of the grassroots leader reflects growing public dissatisfaction with the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He alleged that a wave of political change is emerging in the state and criticised the chief minister’s style of governance, claiming that experienced political workers are being sidelined.

Assam is expected to hold its next Legislative Assembly elections later this year, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will aim for a third consecutive term while the Congress seeks to return to power.