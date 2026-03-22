Assam Assembly polls: Akhil Gogoi cites development work, dismisses rivals in Sivasagar

Amid intensifying political activity ahead of the Assembly elections, Akhil Gogoi on Sunday, March 22 said that discussions over candidate selection are still underway, even as he exuded confidence about his own electoral prospects from Sivasagar.

“We are currently in technical discussions with BJP leader Angkita Dutta and Bir Lachit Sena's Shrinkhal Chaliha. However, they have not yet been able to reach a decision. Once the discussions and paperwork are completed, we will announce the candidates,” Gogoi told reporters.

Positioning himself strongly in the Sivasagar contest, the Raijor Dal leader drew a sharp contrast between his public image and that of his rivals. Referring to opponent Kushal Duwari, Gogoi alleged that the latter is widely known in connection with a murder case, while asserting that he himself is recognised as one of the most vocal legislators in Assam.

“For the past five years, I have stood firmly with the people of Sivasagar. They will not support either Kushal Duwari or former Amguri MLA Pradip Hazarika,” Gogoi said, expressing confidence in his re-election.

Highlighting his performance, Gogoi stated that he has brought several development projects to Sivasagar and undertaken numerous welfare initiatives. “The people are aware of the work done over the past five years, and they will ensure my victory,” he added.

Addressing alliance dynamics, Gogoi noted that under the seat-sharing arrangement with the Indian National Congress, his party has been allotted only 13 seats. “Despite our willingness, we could not field several senior leaders. I apologise to leaders like Dhairya Konwar and Babul Sonowal, who could not be given tickets from winnable constituencies,” he said.

The political situation in the Sivasagar Assembly constituency remains fluid, with frequent changes in the name of the NDA-backed candidate even after nomination papers were filed by Pradip Hazarika. Against this backdrop, Gogoi has stepped up his campaign efforts.

A large-scale joining programme of Raijor Dal was held at the Hindu Dharmasabha Namghar in Sivasagar town, where many supporters joined the party in Gogoi’s presence. He administered the oath to the new members and presented a detailed account of his government work over the past five years.