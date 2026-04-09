Assam Assembly polls: Kokrajhar records 86.59 per cent turnout as polling concludes peacefully

The election process in Kokrajhar district concluded peacefully on Thursday, April 9 with authorities securing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in designated strong rooms following the end of polling.

Election officials established two strong rooms at Kokrajhar Government Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School and Bodoland University to store EVMs from the district’s five Assembly constituencies.

EVMs from the Baokhungri, Dotma and Kokrajhar constituencies were stored at the Kokrajhar Government Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School, while machines from the Gossaigaon and Parbatjhara constituencies were secured at Bodoland University.

Following the completion of polling, Presiding Officers and Polling Officers arrived at the collection centres with the EVMs. They were received by the District Election Officer, Dr. P. Udoy Praveen, with traditional Aronai and fruits.

The district recorded an overall voter turnout of 86.59 per cent. Constituency-wise turnout figures were as follows: Gossaigaon – 85.09 per cent, Dotoma – 85.84 per cent, Kokrajhar – 82.31 per cent, Baokhungri – 87.74 per cent, and Parbatjhara – 90.49 per cent.

Officials expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the polling process and acknowledged the high level of voter participation across the district.