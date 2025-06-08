The Assam Legislative Assembly will convene for a special session, lasting just a single day, on Sunday, June 8. Although brief, it aims to tackle pressing administrative tasks while honouring figures pivotal to the state’s essence. Symbolism and legislative importance are expected to be profound, with the assembly poised to address urgent matters and pay homage to Assam's cultural wealth.

At the forefront of discussions is the proposal to formally rename Dibrugarh Airport after Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, a cultural icon cherished by many. Known widely as "Sudhakantha," his influence in music and arts deeply ingrained in Assamese identity is recognised. The state cabinet has previously supported this tribute, which is anticipated to resonate strongly with the public, echoing their deep-seated respect and admiration for the artist.

Assembly members will unite in a tribute to Dr. Hazarika, recognising his significant contributions to Assam's cultural tapestry. This homage is predicted to transcend political affiliations, illustrating how cultural icons can unite differing perspectives within the legislative body.

Moving beyond ceremonial honours, the assembly will shift focus to the Jal Jeevan Mission, an initiative targeting the provision of piped drinking water to every rural household. This critical topic invites scrutiny over its progress, effectiveness, and the challenges faced during execution, as it remains a priority for enhancing rural living standards.

Due to the day's limited schedule, the session will exclude a Question Hour. Instead, a Zero Hour is planned, offering Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) a platform to present urgent constituency issues. A flurry of interventions is anticipated, ensuring these immediate concerns do not go unaddressed.

Renaming the Dibrugarh Airport, should it proceed, serves as a tribute to Dr. Hazarika's unparalleled legacy in culture and arts. This initiative not only acknowledges the late artist but also aims to inspire future generations to cherish Assam's rich cultural heritage, thus maintaining the values Dr. Hazarika advocated.

Regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission, a thorough evaluation of its current status is on the agenda. Success in this mission is crucial for rural welfare, and any identified obstacles will necessitate strategic solutions for improved implementation. Discussions are expected to be detailed, with legislators striving for practical strategies to advance the mission.

Throughout the session, the assembly's objective will be to balance symbolic recognitions with practical discussions, ensuring both cultural and operational issues receive the legislature's attention. This balanced approach is crucial for fulfilling the diverse needs of the state, encompassing cultural preservation and infrastructure development.