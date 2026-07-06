Assam Assembly session to see tourism, land and satellite city Bills: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government will introduce a series of key legislations during the Assembly session beginning Monday, July 6, including amendments to tourism and land laws, and a Bill to establish the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on July 5.

Speaking at a press conference after the state Cabinet meeting, Sarma said the session would witness the introduction of several new Bills aimed at administrative reforms and infrastructure development.

Among the proposed legislations is the Assam Tourism and Development Registration Act, 2024 (Amendment), which seeks to simplify the registration process for hotels and homestays. The amendment will also repeal the Sarais Act, 1867.

"The registrations of hotels and homestays will be done. We will repeal the Sarais Act, 1867," Sarma said.

The government will also table an amendment to Chapter XII of the Assam Land Revenue Regulation Act, which the Chief Minister described as a "powerful amendment Bill".

The Cabinet has also approved the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority Bill, 2026, under which the Chief Minister will serve as the chairperson of the authority.

"Assam Cabinet has approved the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority Bill, 2026, and the Chief Minister will be the Chairman of this authority," Sarma said.

Apart from the proposed legislations, the Cabinet cleared several policy decisions. These include an allocation of Rs 97.90 crore to modernise the Assam Police's 112 emergency response service, amendments to the Assam Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2030, and the allotment of 33 bighas of land at Biswanath Chariali to Amul for setting up a milk processing unit.

"Today, the Assam Cabinet has approved Rs 97.90 crore to modernise the Assam Police's 112 service. Assam Cabinet has today amended the Assam Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2030. Assam Cabinet has allotted 33 bighas of land to Amul for setting up a milk processing unit at Biswanath Chariali," the Chief Minister said.