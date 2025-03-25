Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary on Tuesday apologised to the people of the state for the happenings inside and outside the House on the previous day, which had resulted in "injury" to his deputy.

He ordered an inquiry by the assembly's privilege committee into the allegation of Deputy Speaker Numal Momin that he was assaulted by Congress MLA Nurul Huda and others during a protest over the conduct of a ruling BJP legislator.

Congress legislators had demonstrated inside the assembly building on Monday, blocking the corridor leading to the chambers of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who had verbally abused and tried to physically attack the opposition benches last week.

The Assam Assembly on Monday, March 24 witnessed an uproarious situation with the ruling party alleging that Deputy Speaker Numal Momin was attacked by Congress MLA Nurul Huda just outside the House, leading to adjournment.



Also Read: Assam Assembly adjourned as ruling party alleges Dy Speaker attacked by Cong MLA

The Congress legislators attended the Assam Assembly wearing black dresses to protest against ruling BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who verbally abused opposition MLAs and tried to physically attack them inside the House last week.

Before the session started, the Congress legislators held a sit-in protest outside the Speaker's chamber in the Assembly building, demanding action against Kurmi.

"I got a WhatsApp from Momin that he was attacked by Nurul Huda and he is now hospitalised. I request the Speaker to file a police case as it happened outside the House and then police will investigate it," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in between the Question Hour.

Moments before that, Momin was seen sitting inside the House and attending the session. He left the House after some time.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary said he has asked the officials to check the matter.