Assam assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary has appealed to the ULFA-Independent commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah to come forward and join the peace talks.

Speaking to media, Daimary said that Paresh Baruah should join the peace talks as it may lead to a complete resolution to the matter.

"I appeal to Paresh Baruah to come forward as it may lead to resolution to this entire matter. Some youths are joining the ULFA-I and are being deprived of the social path they should have taken, and they will face unwanted situations. If talks are held then matters can be resolved, and this will be good for all," said Daimary.

The Assam assembly speaker said that just as the recently signed peace treaty between the government and the ULFA's pro talk faction covers several issues, Paresh Baruah can also resolve the issues which he bringing up, through dialogue.

"The treaty which has been signed covering various issues and is an assurnace from the Centre. If these are fulfilled, then Assam will progress ahead. If Paresh Baruah comes forth for talks, then certain issues can be tackled which have not been addressed yet. If some resolution comes out like this, then I feel a complete resolution is possible. But it all depends on Paresh Baruah. If he joins the talks then the issues which he is speaking on can be deliberated upon, and a resolution can be achieved at," said Daimary.

Daimary's appeal to Paresh Baruah comes at a time when the ULFA-I commander-in-chief said that he is open to discussions with the government if restoration of state's sovereignty made agenda of discussion.

Paresh Baruah while speaking to several media outlets in Assam on December 30 said that he is neither upset nor upbeat with the tripartite agreement. "We are open to discussion keeping in mind the history and principles of the state. There is no problem discussing our core issue. Just discussing our core issue will not mean that it is against the Constitution of India. Discussion of the issue should not scare anyone".