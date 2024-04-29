Assam: Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary's convoy meets with accident; escort injured
Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary's convoy met with an accident in Bongaigaon. Daimary was not in the vehicle at the time but an escort was injured.
The convoy of Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary was involved in an accident at Rakhaldubi in Bongaigaon, resulting from a head-on collision with a truck on April 29.
The mishap occurred while Speaker Daimary was en route from Kokrajhar to Salbari in Baksa district.
The collision implicated a Mahindra Scorpio, bearing registration number 25T 9485, part of Speaker Daimary's convoy, and a truck identified by registration number AS 01LC 9156. Among the individuals affected, Assistant Sub-Inspector Hemant Goswami sustained injuries during the unfortunate event.
The injured ASI Hemant Goswami has been promptly referred to the hospital for necessary medical attention, primarily due to a minor head injury.
Authorities have initiated investigations into the circumstances leading to the accident to discern its causes and implement preventive measures to avert similar occurrences in the future.
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