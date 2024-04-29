The convoy of Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary was involved in an accident at Rakhaldubi in Bongaigaon, resulting from a head-on collision with a truck on April 29.

The mishap occurred while Speaker Daimary was en route from Kokrajhar to Salbari in Baksa district.

The collision implicated a Mahindra Scorpio, bearing registration number 25T 9485, part of Speaker Daimary's convoy, and a truck identified by registration number AS 01LC 9156. Among the individuals affected, Assistant Sub-Inspector Hemant Goswami sustained injuries during the unfortunate event.

The injured ASI Hemant Goswami has been promptly referred to the hospital for necessary medical attention, primarily due to a minor head injury.

Authorities have initiated investigations into the circumstances leading to the accident to discern its causes and implement preventive measures to avert similar occurrences in the future.