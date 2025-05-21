Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assembly has called a one-day special session on June 9 to pass a proposal for naming the Dibrugarh airport after musical maestro Bhupen Hazarika.

The state Cabinet had earlier decided to name the airport after Hazarika as part of his birth centenary celebration.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma said, "Hon'ble Governor, Shri @Laxmanacharya54 ji has called for a One Day special session of @AssamAssembly on June 9, 2025 to pass a proposal on renaming the Dibrugarh Airport after Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika."

Hon'ble Governor, Shri @Laxmanacharya54 ji has called for a One Day special session of @AssamAssembly on June 9, 2025 to pass a proposal on renaming the Dibrugarh Airport after Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.#BhupenAt100 pic.twitter.com/Rw2J3J0kzh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 21, 2025

CM Himanta shared an order by Assam Governor, which read, "In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India, as amended up-to-date, 1, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam, hereby summon a one day Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9.30 A.M. on Monday, the 9 June, 2025 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur."

The Assam Cabinet had earlier this month approved the renaming of the Dibrugarh airport after Bhupen Hazarika to mark his birth centenary this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The council of ministers has also approved the rolling out of Assam Tea Workers' Financial Assistance Scheme, 2025 as a mark of gratitude to the garden employees in the 200th year of the industry, he said.