Assam Assembly to kick off budget session on February 16

The Assam Legislative Assembly is set to begin its Budget Session on February 16, 2026, according to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The notification stated that Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, exercising powers under Article 174(1) of the Constitution, has summoned the session to meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Assembly Chamber at Dispur. The Governor is expected to attend the first day of the session, and the state budget is likely to be tabled on February 17, pending confirmation at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

At the national level, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju will convene an all-party meeting of floor leaders from both Houses of Parliament on January 27. The meeting, to be held in the main Committee Room of Parliament, will discuss key national issues and legislative business scheduled for the upcoming Budget Session.

The Parliamentary Budget Session will run from January 28 to April 2, with a break in between. The first phase will take place from January 28 to February 13, and the second from March 9 to April 2, with a total of 30 sittings expected. The Union Budget 2026-27 is scheduled to be presented on February 1, and the session will officially commence with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.

The all-party meeting on January 27 is expected to set the agenda and ensure smooth proceedings for the forthcoming session of Parliament.