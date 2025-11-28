Assam assembly to set up ‘detention room’ for disruptive, suspended MLAs: Biswajit Daimary

The Assam Legislative Assembly is set to establish a dedicated detention room within its premises to hold suspended Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) found disrupting proceedings. The Assembly Secretariat is expected to soon formulate detailed rules and procedures for its operation, confirmed speaker Biswajit Daimary.



The move follows repeated disruptions caused by suspended MLA Akhil Gogoi during the Question Hour, including fresh uproar in the House today.



After Gogoi’s suspension, Minister Bimal Borah voiced support for creating a disciplinary detention space inside the Assembly to prevent repeated disturbances.



Reacting to the proposal, Speaker Biswajit Daimary officially announced that the detention room will be set up soon, marking a significant shift in maintaining decorum and parliamentary discipline within the House.



The decision has sparked political attention, given the recent confrontational sessions and Gogoi’s vocal criticism of the government. More details on implementation and guidelines are awaited.