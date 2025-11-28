Assam assembly winter session enters Day 4 with key public welfare issues on agenda

The Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly resumed its fourth day on Friday, November, presenting a packed agenda focused on major socio-economic concerns, legislative reforms, and welfare initiatives for citizens across the state.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia is set to introduce multiple bills seeking strengthened protection and social security benefits for gig and atypical workers. He is also expected to propose a cleanliness improvement bill to enhance sanitation services across Assam. Saikia will further draw the House’s attention to critical concerns in the agriculture and tea sectors, urging measures to boost farmers’ income, improve welfare of tea garden workers, and ensure land allotment to landless families.

AIUDF legislator Ashraful Hussain is likely to introduce a bill making it mandatory for universities, colleges, and examination boards to conduct examinations in a timely manner and declare results without delay. He will additionally press for declaring Katigarg in Cachar district as a co-district to ease access to essential government services for residents who currently face long and costly travel to Silchar.

Several other members will raise demands such as expansion of cancer-care infrastructure, provision of free treatment for critical patients, and a comprehensive rehabilitation policy for families displaced by devastating floods and river erosion. Issues related to growing instances of crimes against women are also expected to draw deliberation in the House. MLAs may seek enhanced transport connectivity with new bridges and urge a special central financial package for flood and erosion mitigation.

Another significant matter on the legislative agenda includes the long-pending demand to confer Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six indigenous communities—Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi, Chutia, and Tea Tribes—to safeguard their rights, identity, and land ownership.

On behalf of the government, ministers will table bills aimed at strengthening tribal autonomous councils and addressing gaps in land-related governance through key legal amendments.

With a wide range of issues touching multiple sectors and communities, today's session is expected to witness intense discussion and crucial decisions impacting development and welfare priorities in Assam.