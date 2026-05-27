Assam Assembly’s first session ends with passage of UCC Bill

The first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly concluded on Wednesday, May 27, with the passage of the ‘Uniform Civil Code, Assam, Bill 2026’, one of the key legislations introduced during the five-day sitting.

Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass, in his concluding remarks, said the session witnessed several important developments, including the oath-taking of newly elected legislators and the Governor’s address to the House.

The session began with MLAs taking oath before pro-tem Speaker Chandra Mohan Patowary on the opening day, following which BJP leader Dass was elected Speaker of the Assembly.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya addressed the House on the second day of the session.

The Speaker said two Bills were passed during the session, including the significant legislation introducing the Uniform Civil Code in Assam.

The Assembly also adopted a government resolution seeking expeditious implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State legislatures after the delimitation process.

“The very first session of the new Assembly witnessed important businesses being done,” Dass said before adjourning the House sine die.