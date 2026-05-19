Assam Assembly’s first session from May 21; Speaker to decide on LoP recognition

The first session of the newly constituted 16th Assam Legislative Assembly will be held from May 21 to May 26, Assembly Secretary Dulal Pegu announced on May 19.

Speaking in Guwahati, Pegu said the session has been summoned by the Governor of Assam and preparations related to procedural work, seating arrangements and formation of Assembly committees are currently underway.

“The Governor of Assam will summon the first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly from May 21 to May 26, 2026. The procedural works of the Assembly, the seating arrangement and creation of Assembly committees, the process is going on,” he said.

On the issue of recognising the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Pegu stated that it is linked to the numerical strength of the opposition party in the House.

“Whether or not the Leader of the Opposition is formally recognised will ultimately depend upon the decision of the Speaker of the Assembly,” he added.