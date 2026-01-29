Assam Assembly’s Vote-on-Account session from Feb 16 ahead of elections

The final session of the current Assam Assembly is scheduled to begin on February 16, during which the state government will present its vote-on-account budget ahead of the upcoming elections, an official notification stated on January 29.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has directed that the House convene at 9:30 am on February 16. A senior assembly official told PTI that the session is expected to run for four days. "

A vote-on-account budget will be tabled during these four days. The detailed schedule is yet to be finalised as the Business Advisory Committee has not met," he added.

Elections for Assam’s 126 assembly constituencies are likely to be held in March-April this year. Currently, the ruling BJP holds 64 seats, while its allies AGP, UPPL, and BPF have nine, seven, and three MLAs respectively. The opposition comprises Congress with 26 MLAs, AIUDF with 15, CPI(M) with one, and one Independent legislator.

