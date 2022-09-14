Continuing its crusade against corrupt government officials, the Assam's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department on Wednesday, detained the assistant block development officer cum Secretary of the Dhula Gaon Panchayat in state's Darrang district for allegedly accepting bribe.

The arrested assistant BDO has been identified as Sujit Thakuria.

He was caught red-handed by members of the anti-corruption cell while taking payment for pushing a running bill related to a contract job.

Taking to twitter Assam special DGP GP Singh tweeted , “Shri Sujit Thakuria, Asstt. BDO-cum-Secretary, Dhula Gaon Panchayat, District Darrang has been trapped and arrested red handed today by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for passing a running bill in connection with a contractual work. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam.”

Shri Sujit Thakuria, Asstt. BDO-cum-Secretary,

Dhula Gaon Panchayat, District Darrang has been trapped and arrested red handed today by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for passing a running bill in connection with a contractual work. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/FbVXyTEnwB — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) September 14, 2022

Earlier on August, the Directorate Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Assam caught an Upper Division Assistant red-handed while accepting a bribe for transferring the complaint’s service sheet and LPC.

The arrested was identified as Jatindra Nath Roy, Upper Division Assistant (UDA), posted in Hadurhat Dharmasala Higher Secondary School under Dhubri district.