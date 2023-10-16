The anti-corruption wing of the Assam government arrested the Assistant District Commissioner of Kamrup for allegedly demanding a bribe.

The official, identified as Dipankar Kalita, has been caught red-handed by vigilant sleuths for demanding money to pass a government file in his department.

A raid was conducted by the vigilance sleuths following which the official was caught.

Earlier on October 15, a government official of Binakandi Development Block in Hojai district Sewali Chakravorty found herself in hot water after being caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.



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The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, sprang into action following a complaint, leading to her arrest and the recovery of the tainted money on the National Highway at Niz Kathiatoli.

The complaint, received by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, accused BDO Sewali Chakravorty of demanding a hefty bribe of Rs. 2,00,000 to facilitate the release of payments for work completed by the complainant's brother.

Unwilling to succumb to the demands, the complainant approached the Directorate, seeking legal intervention.