The Assam state government have suspended the Assistant District Commissioner of Kamrup for demanding a bribe.

It is to be mentioned here that the official, identified as Dipankar Kalita, has been caught red-handed by vigilant sleuths for demanding money to pass a government file in his department.

A raid was conducted by the vigilance sleuths following which the official was caught.

The accused ACS officer was apprehended on October 16, 2023, immediately after accepting demanded bribe money of Rs 3000 only in a trap operation launched by the officials of the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption.



Also Read: Assam: In-charge principal of Food Craft Institute arrested while accepting bribe in Samaguri

After getting sufficient evidence Dipakar Kalita was arrested and produced before the Court of Special Judges and taken on police remand for a period of four days for thorough interrogation and necessary follow-up action.

Further, the Governor of Assam in exercise of powers conferred have placed the tainted officer under suspension from service with effect from the date of his arrest until further orders.