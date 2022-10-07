An assistant teacher of a primary school has been suspended from his duty for his alleged involvement in politics and other business interests in the Hailakandi district of Assam.

Notably, the teacher identified as Ashish Das who has served at 807, Appin RA Primary School since 2012 has been placed under suspension.

Meanwhile, a letter has been issued to Das to submit the ITR within five days but showing the reason for leave on duty he has not submitted the same to date.

Further, the letter states that Ashish Das has been taken CL/Leave from duty and attend

at Guwahati to meet in a group with several ministers of the state, political personnel by

introducing himself as a representative of Karimganj Constituency MP, whose photographs have also been leaked by outsiders.

Whereas being an Assistant Teacher at LP School, Das was engaged with Uniform suppliers-

R.R. Agency, Karimganj and had pressurised various Principals/ headmasters of High/HSS of Hailakandi District to issue a tender in favour of R.R. Agency to supply the uniform to the schools.

Whereas being a teacher, he had put a complaint against the then BEEO, Katlicherra, Riaz Uddin Barbhuiya and attended before the enquiry officer to submit the written statement and thereafter he actively engaged himself to transfer Riaz Uddin Barbhuiya from Katlicherra to Karimganj District and ultimately did this and like the way he always threatened various officer under Education Department to transfer them to another district with the help of his political power.

Whereas on the day of Gunotsav-2022, when the Education Minister of Assam visited Cachar District, he meet with the minister by introducing himself as a representative of MP, Karimganj whose photo has also been viral through media.

It is to be mentioned here that phone calls have been received from some complainants of the Katlicherra area who had complained that Asish Das is engaged in works of public construction which is a violation of the recent announcement of the state government against the teachers to avoid themselves in other works except teaching profession.

The letter from the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer also stated that being an Assistant teacher the latter has purchased a luxury car, however, failed to submit the source of earning money to purchase the luxury car but his monthly salary statement shows that he is getting Rs.36838/- Per month by which he is not capable to purchase a luxury car by maintaining family and the said income mismatched with his regular maintenance.

Considering the above allegations against Asish Das, assistant teacher of 807, Appin R A LP School under Katlicherra Education Block, Das has been placed under suspension under the provision of Assam Service Disciplinary and Appeal Rule 1964 as amended.