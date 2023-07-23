The North East Packaged Drinking Water Association met in Guwahati on July 22 to discuss on the recent ban imposed by Government of Assam prohibiting the manufacturing and sale of packaged drinking water (PDW) products less than 1L pack size from 2nd October 2023, and prohibition on manufacturing and sale of PDW products less than 2L pack from 2nd October 2024.

The meeting attended by association members of Assam from the industry expressed deep concern over this decision as it adversely affects the livelihood and employment of thousands of people associated directly and indirectly with PDW and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry.

The ban raises severe concerns over availability of safe and hygienic drinking water at an affordable rate, which is an essential requirement of every human being. It is to be highlighted that the PET bottles used in PDW are fully recyclable bottle-to-bottle in a closed loop, which is the most cost effective, hygienic and portable product used by almost 100% population of our country. Such a ban against the manufacture and sale of said products will impact day-to-day lives of every citizen.

The association requests for thorough discussion over this matter with the stakeholders in the administration, and seeks to cooperate in addressing the issue of pollution due to discarded PET bottles of all sorts.

Supporting the national directive of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by our PM Shri Narendra Modi, the association would like to work with the government to mitigate their concerns while providing the service to consumers.