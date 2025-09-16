Assam Association Chennai marks Janmashtami with devotion and cultural spirit

The Assam Association Chennai (AAC) celebrated Shri Krishna Janmashtami with devotion, joy, and cultural vibrancy at Assam Bhavan, Pallikaranai.

The event brought together Assamese families living in Chennai, reflecting the community’s commitment to preserving age-old traditions and Vaishnavite culture.

This year’s highlight was the enthusiastic participation of children, who presented soulful Assamese naam under the guidance of the Youth and Kids Development Committee and staged a play depicting Lord Krishna’s incarnation. The rhythmic sounds of taal, khol, and nagera filled the atmosphere, adding to the festive fervour.

Organised mainly by AAC’s Cultural Committee, the program featured prayers, kirtan path, naam by elders led by Gautam Kumar Bailung, naam by women led by Bornali Bailung, and naam by children guided by Mowkunhi Baruah. A theatrical performance on Lord Vishnu’s fourth incarnation, “Narasimha Avatar,” directed by Brindabon Bordoloi, was also staged. Traditional Bhog prepared by AAC was offered as part of the rituals.

AAC also introduced Bhado Mohiya Naam for the first time this year, with Assamese families gathering at Assam Bhavan every Sunday during the month of Bhado for devotional naam and prayers.

While most of India observed Janmashtami on August 16, Assamese families celebrated it on the Ashtami tithi of Bhado, in line with the Assamese lunar calendar.

“Janmashtami is not just a festival, it is a cultural bridge. When our children sing naam, perform drama, and serve Bhog, they carry forward the spiritual and cultural heritage of Assam in Chennai,” said Gautam Deori, President of AAC.

The celebration was open to all community members and guests, creating a vibrant cultural and devotional experience that united generations.